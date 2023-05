TEHRAN – Iran international kabaddi player Mitra Shahparast slipped into a coma following a car accident.

The accident happened in a road in Shira, Fars province.

Her mother died due to overturning the car.

Shahparast, 26, is a kabbadi player since 2015.

She missed the 2018 Asian Games due to the injury. Team Melli defeated powerhouses India in the final to win their first ever gold medal.