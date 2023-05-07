29 Iranian universities in THE World University Rankings 2023

TEHRAN - The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 has placed 29 Iranian institutions among the world’s top 1,000 universities, ranking the country fourth in Asia after China, India, and Japan.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia (18), South Korea (18), Taiwan (16), Russia (15), Switzerland (15), Pakistan (14), Netherlands (13), Egypt (13), Finland (12), Belgium (12), and Sweden (11) follow Irn in the ranking.

The United States (154), the United Kingdom (94), China (59), Italy (49), Germany (49), Australia (44), India (38), Spain (36), France (36), Japan (33), and Canada (32) ranked first to eleventh.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analyzed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally. Overall, we collected over 680,000 data points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data.

In the 2023 ranking of the Times Higher Education Institute, which was published in 2022, the names of 66 Iranian institutions were included in the list of the world's top institutions in 10 different scientific fields, and in total, the names of these institutions were repeated 167 times in scientific fields.

These 10 scientific fields include "arts and humanities", "business and economics", "clinical medical sciences, basic medicine and health", "computer sciences", "educational sciences", "biological sciences", "physical sciences", "engineering and technology", "law and psychology" and "social sciences".

Reviewing the status of universities worldwide shows that the number of Iranian universities has increased in nearly all subject rankings.

At the beginning of its formation, rating systems provided a comprehensive view of institutions and evaluated them from all aspects and as a whole. But in the past few years, many of these systems evaluate and rank institutions in various scientific fields.

This new ranking method has emerged to meet the needs of users who seek to know the position of an institution in a special field.

Some of these systems evaluate broad scientific fields such as humanities and social sciences, technical and engineering, and medicine, and others measure special fields such as chemistry, mathematics, artificial intelligence, anthropology, and nursing in institutions.

According to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, 1,452 scientific journals are being published in the country.

Out of all the mentioned journals, 289 are indexed in the Scopus database and 67 journals are indexed in the Web of Science database.

