Becirovic shortlisted to lead Iran basketball team

TEHRAN – Iran basketball federation has reportedly set its sight on hiring Memi Becirovic as Team Melli head coach.

The Slovenian trainer was named as Iran technical director in last year’s October during the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification.

Becirovic helped Iran book a place in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Now, the federation is going to part company with Saeid Armaghani and Becirovic is a candidate to replace him.

Becirovic has previously worked as Iran head coach from 2012 to 2015.