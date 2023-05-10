TEDPIX drops 28,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 28,092 points to 2.777 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 20.444 billion securities worth 147.369 trillion rials (about $350.8 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA