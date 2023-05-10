Iran has world class missiles and radar systems, air defense chief says

TEHRAN - A senior officer says the Iranian Army is equipped with the best radar and missile systems in the world, making Iran a thorn in the eyes of the enemies.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard, head of the Army’s Air Defense Force, said on Tuesday that “the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been developing their deterrence power against the enemies.”

Iranian engineers and scientists have been successful in producing a range of defense and military gear, he added. “The Armed Forces are developing their strength and deterrence rapidly.”

Based on Islamic teachings, Sabahi-Fard stated, the nation’s military must be strengthened for emergency situations.

The commander went on to say that because of Iran’s unique geographic, political, and strategic location, the adversaries have always had a covetous eye on it.

Military engineers and technicians in Iran have achieved significant advancements in the production of a wide spectrum of homegrown weapons in recent years, making the armed services self-sufficient in the region.

Iran has invariably asserted that its military strength does not pose a danger to the regional countries and that Iran’s defense doctrine is centered on deterrence.

In a military parade commemorating National Army Day in April, the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense units of the Army unveiled a wide array of cutting-edge equipment, including homegrown missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar systems, and air defense missile systems.

Iranian authorities have frequently warned that Tehran will never negotiate on its defense capabilities and will not hesitate to increase its military might, particularly its missile capacity, which is only intended for defense.