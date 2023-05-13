Gas export deals to Iraq to be extended for 5 years: Oji

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has announced that his ministry is going to extend two major gas export deals with neighboring Iraq for another five years, Shana reported.

Iran currently has two gas export contracts with Iraq's Baghdad and Basra power plants, the oil minister said, adding that: “Based on the agreement of both parties, these two contracts will be extended for the next five years after going through expert procedures.”

Oji made the remarks after a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel.

