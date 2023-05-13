Kordestan rich in cultural, religious, and natural attractions, official says 

TEHRAN –The western province of Kordestan has great potential to become a major travel destination, the provincial tourism chief has said.

As a result of its vast natural resources, historical significance, and cultural potential, the province can develop the tourism industry, Mansour Mehrzad said on Saturday.

In addition to its cultural, religious, and natural attractions, Kordestan is also an important hub for international tourism, he noted.

In the tourism industry, the province supports investors, provides facilities, and strengthens infrastructure to create good jobs in this field, the official added.

As the number of tourists in the province increases by 15 percent every year, it is important to strengthen the infrastructure of this sector, he mentioned.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

ABU/AM

