Palestinian resistance: New response is coming 

TEHRAN- A senior official with the Palestinian resistance warns Israel: "Our battle is ongoing, and new strikes against the Israeli enemy are on their way."

The remarks come as Israel continues its deadly aggression across the besieged Gaza Strip, also referred to as the world's largest open-air prison, where more than two million Palestinians are blockaded in a tiny coastal sliver.

Speaking to media close to the Palestinian Resistance, an unnamed Islamic Jihad commander said, "Netanyahu fears the collapse of his government if he declares commitment to the demands of the resistance."

He pointed out that "Egypt's ceasefire efforts are continuing, and they are appreciated, and we are dealing with them positively."

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization has vowed it will not submit to any temporary ceasefire agreement with Israel until its terms are met.

Likewise, the official pointed out that "the enemy exaggerates its talk about calm after the cowardly crimes it commits with the aim of misleading public opinion."

The official reiterated that "only the resistance will determine the time for the end of this round of fighting."

Sources have told media outlets affiliated with the Palestinian resistance that "the truce negotiations in Egypt are facing great difficulties, and there has been no real breakthrough so far."

The sources pointed out that "the main issue is the Israeli enemy's refusal to make a written or verbal commitment to stop the assassinations."

The sources stated that "Islamic Jihad and the resistance factions reject any idea of ??ending the battle without obtaining this commitment."

They also highlighted that "the chances of heading to a broad battle are much greater than the chances of calm, with a narrow window of hope remaining to observe a truce".

On the conflicting reports about the ceasefire, a private source in the Islamic Jihad movement confirmed, "there is no truth to what is being talked about in the media about the truce."

Since starting its assassination campaign against Islamic Jihad leaders on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces have continued their military aggression against the Gaza Strip, as the regime's warplanes and drones bomb homes and apartments in the north, center and south of the Strip, killing and wounding women and children as well as several Palestinian Islamic Jihad members and commanders.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to at least 33 Palestinians, including 6 children and 3 women, more than 150 have been wounded, many of them women and children.

Some of the wounded are in critical condition, including 35 children and 18 women.

Those in critical condition have been prevented by Israel from leaving the besieged Gaza Strip for urgent medical treatment not available in the blockaded territory.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad has responded by targeting, with around 1,000 missiles, the settlements around the Gaza Strip, as well as settlements deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

In response to the ongoing Israeli aggression, Gaza's Joint Room, where all the resistance factions coordinate, launched their response under the name operation "Revenge of the Free."

Missiles from Gaza have hit the Israeli military site Nahal Oz after they passed the so-called Iron Dome.

Footage shows smoke rising from inside the occupation's military site, located to the east of Gaza City, after the resistance struck it.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, released a statement that said "the Palestinian resistance declares its responsibility for targeting a gathering of the enemy's vehicles and soldiers, with heavy caliber shells, as part of the ongoing operation ‘Revenge of the Free’, confirming accurate hits and casualties among the occupation forces."

Israeli media reports have acknowledged that Israel's Nahal Oz site has come under attack.

Israeli media also reported that sirens have once again blared in the settlements around the Gaza Strip, while confirming that rockets had been fired at Gush Dan, south of Tel Aviv, and the settlement of Beit Shemesh, in addition to a settlement near occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Israeli media pundits have expressed their surprise following the firing of a precise missile at a settlement near occupied al-Quds saying it was "dramatic and unexpected", while referring to yet another direct hit on a building in the Sderot settlement near Gaza.

Reports have also emerged that the resistance targeted a second Israeli military site, located east of the wall separating the Gaza Strip from the occupied Palestinian territories. According to reports, the military site is located east of the central governorate in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Jihad movement has vowed that the depth of the enemy's occupation of Palestinian territories will be targeted with more strikes in response to Israel's indiscriminate attacks on women and children, and the flattening of residential homes.

Palestinian sources say, "al-Quds Brigades and the Resistance Brigades do not suffer from any shortage of ammunition, and they have the ability to continue fighting for many months."

Lots of videos have gone viral on social media showing the Palestinian resistance firing rocket salvoes towards Israeli settlements, setting off sirens, and sending settlers running to bomb shelters.

The battle has so far seen Israel trading fire only with the Islamic Jihad Resistance movement. The regime has been careful to avoid targeting any positions belonging to the Hamas organization, wary of drawing in the more powerful resistance group to the battle.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanou has said that the battle is open with the Israeli occupation while sending a message to the regime that the resistance factions are united.

He also indicated that Hamas has been offering advice to Islamic Jihad.

Al-Qanou says that the Palestinian resistance is not only unified, but the joint room manages the battle wisely.

He pointed out that the occupation is in a real crisis, its internal problems will intensify, and Israel is fully aware of the field unity of the resistance.

Al-Qanou said, "This far-right, fascist government declared war on the Palestinian people, and all arenas must engage in confronting it."

Hamas chief Ismael Haniyah has discussed the attacks on Gaza with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Washington appears to be concerned over its staunchest ally and proxy in West Asia.

Israeli media has revealed that the United States is in talks with the regime's leaders about the need for a ceasefire and refraining from further escalation, for fear of the confrontation slipping into new phases.

This comes as the al-Quds Brigades, in a warning to Israel, published a video titled: "Your slingshot will not work for you."

In the video, al-Quds Brigades presented the features of the "Buraq 85" missile, which was manufactured by its experts, and has a range of 85 kilometers.

"The crime of assassinating the leaders of the al-Quds Brigades will strike back at the enemy, terrifying and defeating its security and army." The resistance movement warned.

Another Palestinian resistance faction, Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has issued a statement that said “there is neither security nor safety for the occupation entity, with all its settlers and leaders,” and that “the fire of the resistance will be upon them, a calamity, a lava, and a volcano of anger,” and that “the next stage will be greater.

The statement added, "our heroic fighters continue to confront the Zionist aggression during the battle of revenge of the free within the unified response of the joint room of the resistance factions,"

The faction also announced it has begun targeting the occupation's settlements and sites with a variety of salvoes of missile and artillery fire.

While Israeli settlers enjoy the freedom of hiding in shelters, Gazan children in critical condition, as a result of Israeli bombing raids, living in the world's largest open air prison and most densely populated region, have nowhere to hide or go for treatment.



