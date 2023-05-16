"Revenge of the Free": hands are on the trigger

TEHRAN- The Palestinian Islamic Jihad says "we upheld our honor and dignity" in the five-day battle with Israel.

When both sides announced that a ceasefire had been reached and would be observed by 10pm Saturday (al-Quds local time) the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance continued to fire missiles for 30 minutes until the very last minute before the start of the truce.

On Sunday, the movement's Secretary-General, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, delivered a speech in which he announced victory against Israel.

Videos have quickly gone viral on social media showing Palestinians from all walks of life in the besieged Gaza Strip celebrating the victory until the early hours of the morning.

Chants can be heard in support of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which took on Israel alone after the regime began a bombing campaign with the aim of assassinating its commanders on May 9.

The movement responded with its own operation that it named "Revenge of the Free" by firing more than a thousand missiles at settlements near the Gaza Strip as well as deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

The name of the retaliatory operation "Revenge of the Free" can also be heard being chanted in the Gaza celebrations.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians didn't wait until the morning either to celebrate and took to the streets in the Nablus refugee camp waving flags of the al-Quds Brigades.

A statement issued from the Israeli prime minister’s office said: “Israel’s National Security adviser Tsahi Hanegbi … thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and expressed appreciation for Egypt’s vigorous efforts to bring about a ceasefire.”

The regime also says its response to the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire means “quiet will be answered by quiet, and if Israel is attacked or be threatened, it will continue to do everything it needs to do."

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli warplanes and drones martyred 33 people (including 6 children and 3 women) and wounded 147 others, many of them women and children. Six Islamic Jihad commanders have also been martyred.

Despite the regime's indiscriminate aerial strikes to pressure the Islamic Jihad into a ceasefire, the resistance vowed it will not stop its rocket fire and will carry on the battle for months if need be until its own terms and conditions for a ceasefire are met.

After Egypt announced a truce had been reached, the joint room of the resistance factions in Gaza said operation "Revenge of the Free is a new page of glory that the resistance fought as a united structure".

"They wanted to drown us with our blood, to shut us up and buy our lives by humiliating us. So the brothers of our brave people from the al-Quds Brigades came out to defend our dignity," Al-Nakhalah said.

He stated that the response was "more than worthy," pointing out that all regions in the occupied Palestinian territories were within range of "the missiles of the al-Quds Brigades."

Al-Nakhalah also affirmed that the Palestinian people, "despite the pain from the Israeli aggression emerged with their heads held high everywhere, in Gaza, the West Bank, and throughout the world."

The movement's chief added that these are "days of honor and dignity for our people, who, with unbalanced resources (compared to Israel), faced all this aggression."

He also said that "we lost dear ones, and we bid them farewell with pride," while stressing that "people whose leaders rose as martyrs will never be defeated." Nakhalah went on to say that "the resistance came out of the battle with its weapons still in its hands, and its fighters still on the field, ready to counter any aggression."

Concluding his speech, al-Nakhala thanked all those who stood by the resistance during the battle, "on top of them the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah, as well as the brothers in Egypt and Qatar."

The occupation launched aggression against the Gaza Strip on May 9, as the regime's warplanes and drones indiscriminately struck residential homes and apartments in the north, center and south of the tiny coastal enclave.

The joint room of the Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza has also published a statement that said "the revenge of the free men is a new page of glory that the resistance fought and with its steadfastness ended, and our resistance has once again appeared more powerful and aggressive."

The statement also said that "the will to fight has not and will never back down, and the enemy miscalculated when it thought that time was in its interest," stressing that "the occupation made a mistake when it thought that the opportunity was ripe to assassinate a few of the resistance leaders."

And it warned the Israeli occupation not to renew its mistake, warning "our hands are on the trigger, and if you return, we will return."

According to the statement, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad "confused the enemy's calculations, entered it into a state of attrition, occupied its security system, and exhausted its fragile internal front."

Reports have cited sources in the resistance as saying that "the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement obtained an Israeli pledge to end the assassinations," a key demand for the Palestinians.

The Egyptian text of the ceasefire indicated that Cairo has urged the two sides to implement the agreement and is working to follow up on that by communicating with them.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told the regime's Channel 12 that 70 percent of the settlers in the south of the occupied Palestinian territories fled because of the continued bombing by the Islamic Jihad.

During the five days of Israeli aggression, Israeli media questioned the feasibility of the Israeli attacks and its ability to achieve results on the ground. The skepticism came amid widespread discussions among Israeli analysts about the lack of a clear strategy towards the Gaza Strip.

Israeli analysts believed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began the bombing campaign purely due to political and personal reasons.

This is the second consecutive year that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance faction has single-handedly fought a battle with Israel that has lasted several days.

The group has used new missile technology this time, evading Israel's so-called Iron Dome by hitting Tel Aviv and has managed to secure another victory that will go down in the history books.

Also, the children left maimed or orphaned in Israeli bombing raids coupled with the regime’s refusal to allow those in critical condition to travel for medical treatment not available in the Gaza Strip will go down in the history books.