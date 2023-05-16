Haddadi fit for 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team captain Hamed Haddadi will be fit for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Haddadi, who plays in Chinese club Sichuan Blue Whales, suffered a foot injury in the match against Jilin Northeast Tigers in January and was later diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture.

He underwent surgery and missed Team Melli’s matches against Japan and China in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Haddadi but can represent Iran in the World Cup. Iran are scheduled to meet Brazil on Aug. 26 in Group G.

Iran will also meet Ivory Coast and Spain on Aug. 28 and 30 in the competition.

“I am doing physical therapy to regain my full recovery after the foot surgery. I will be fit for the 2023 World Cup and do my best in the competition to make proud our country,” Haddadi said.