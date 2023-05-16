Iran parliamentary delegation heads to Bahrain

TEHRAN – An Iranian parliamentary delegation left Tehran on Monday for Manama to take part in a regional parliamentary conference.

The Iranian delegation is led by Ali Alizadeh, who is a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee. In the Bahraini capital, the Iranian team will take part in a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The meeting is organized by APA’s economic and sustainable development committee, according to Tasnim.

In addition to Iran, delegations from 21 Asian countries are expected to participate in the APA meeting.

This is the second Iranian parliamentary visit to Bahrain since March 10, when Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a deal in Beijing to restore diplomatic ties.

Persian Gulf states eager to boost ties with Iran: Jassem Albudaiwi

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has underlined the Arab bloc’s desire for expanding ties with Iran.

The GCC secretary general communicated this desire in a meeting with Iranian Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The chief of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council underlined the need to increase the relations and exchanges between the two sides.

The Iranian minister also welcomed investment in Iran. “Iran has diverse and appropriate investment opportunities, and there is an opportunity for the Persian Gulf countries to participate,” Bazrpash said, according to IRIB News.

Albudaiwi, for his part, expressed hope that relations between Iran and the GCC would be strengthened. “In the near future, we can have good opportunities in connection with Iran,” he said.

Albudaiwi added, “The members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council emphasize cooperation without the interference of governments, and the expansion of relations with Iran is considered by this council.”

He also expressed hope that he would make a trip to Tehran soon.

Relations between Iran and its southern Arab neighbors improved after Tehran and Riyadh signed a Chinese-brokered agreement in Beijing on March 10. The landmark deal resulted in both sides resuming diplomatic relations after seven years.

The top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Iran have underlined their commitment to mending ties, facilitating mutual collaboration, and reopening their diplomatic missions.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian of Iran and Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia spoke by phone on Friday night regarding the implementation of the deal to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies.

“The Islamic Republic is getting ready to formally reopen its embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He said the discussions between top Saudi and Iranian officials show how determined both nations are to work together and establish close ties.

Amir Abdollahian asserted that Iran has completed the required preparations for the formal reopening of its embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia, citing Tehran’s decision to appoint a new ambassador and send technical teams to the country to facilitate the restoration of diplomatic missions.

Saudi Arabia has already introduced its ambassador to Iran. And preparations are underway in Tehran to name an ambassador to Riyadh. Iranian media reports suggested that Alireza Enayati, the head of the Persian Gulf Bureau at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, are among the top candidates for the high-profile job.