Millennia-old settlement in Bushehr being demarcated

TEHRAN – Tol-e Tahmachi, a historical site and ancient settlement in the southwestern province of Bushehr, is being demarcated, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Surveys and mapping projects as well as library studies have been commenced to demarcate the historical site, which dates back to the 5th millennium BC, Nasrollah Ebrahimi explained on Wednesday.

The project aims at protecting the site from any possible damage, the official added.

Although archaeologists expected no prehistoric settlements on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf due to successive fluctuations and sea-level changes, based on material culture and surface finds, Tol-e Tahmachi was a settlement with a prehistoric population that had access to diverse resources from both sea and land.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar-era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

