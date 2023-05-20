NIOC inks 170 deals, MOUs with knowledge-based firms during Iran Oil Show

TEHRAN – Head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has said the company signed 170 deals and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with knowledge-based firms on the sidelines of the 27th International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2023).

According to Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, the mentioned documents include 120 MOUs and 50 deals, Shana reported.

Referring to the slogan of this year’s exhibition, which is "oil industry, knowledge-based production, and optimal consumption", the official added: “We have had good meetings with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy in order to solve upstream issues and challenges related to oil and gas fields.”

“I hope that at the end of this exhibition, we will witness the finalization of these contracts, and next year, we unveil the products of these [knowledge-based] companies at the exhibition, and this will be the most important achievement,” he added.

Iran Oil Show 2023 kicked off in a ceremony in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday. The exhibition was wrapped up on Saturday.

In addition to the Iranian firms, some 200 companies from 13 countries took part in this year’s exhibition.

EF/MA