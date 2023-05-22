1st transaction conducted at IRENEX Green Electricity Hall

TEHRAN – The first transaction was conducted at the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX)’s Green Electricity Hall which was officially opened on Monday in a ceremony attended by the country’s senior energy and stock market officials.

The opening ceremony of the mentioned hall was attended by Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian, Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi, and the IRENEX Managing Director Ali Naghavi, IRIB reported.

