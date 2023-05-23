ICCIMA remains head of ICC Iranian Committee

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has been re-elected as the head of the board of directors of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Iranian Committee.

The decision was made by the members of the ICC Iran Council in a meeting at the place of the ICCIMA on Monday, the ICCIMA portal reported.

As reported, Iran Export Confederation (Mohammad Lahouti), Seyed Hossein Salimi, Pasargad Bank (Majid Qasemi), Iran’s Insurance Syndicate (Seyed Mohammad Karimi), Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (Masoud Khansari), and Parsian Bank (Kourosh Parvizian), were also elected as other main members of the ICC Iranian Committee's board of directors.

EF/MA