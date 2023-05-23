TEDPIX gains 12,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 12,292 points to 2.33 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 15.104 billion securities worth 126.256 trillion rials (about $300 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA