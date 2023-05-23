Iran’s women’s basketball to compete at 2023 William Jones Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team will participate at the 2023 William Jones Cup for the first time.

Iran will take part at the competition in Taiwan as part of preparation for the 2023 Women's Basketball FIBA Division B Asian Cup in August.

Greek basketball coach Eleni Kapogianni has been recently appointed as head coach of Iran’s women’s basketball team.

The R. William Jones Cup, also known as the Jones Cup, is an international basketball tournament organized by the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association (CTBA) held annually since 1977 in Taiwan.