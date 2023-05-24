Iran taking new measures to de-dollarize transactions among ACU members

TEHRAN – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has been holding talks with senior banking officials from various Asian countries on the sideline of the 51st Asian Clearing Union (ACU) summit in order to encourage getting new members and de-dollarize the economic transactions among ACU members.

As reported by the CBI portal, Mohammad-Reza Farzin met and held talks with Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, Deputy Head of the Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis Directorate of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus Sergey Kalechits on the sidelines of the summit which was held in Tehran during May 23-24.

In the meeting with Nabiullina, the two sides emphasized strengthening trade exchanges and using the national currencies of the two countries in bilateral trade.

During the talks with the Belarusian delegation, Farzin said strengthening relations through bilateral and multilateral monetary agreements is a model that can play an important role in the development of trade relations between two countries.

Referring to Belarus’ readiness to join the ACU, the CBI head said: “Belarus's membership with its good capacities in its economy can lead to the development of the activities of this union.”

Also, in the meeting with Farzin, Ahmed, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, welcomed the development of the banking relations with Iran by creating a non-SWIFT platform for connecting the bank systems of the two countries and clearing trade under the framework of the Asian Clearing Union and said: “We are ready for the development of banking relations. By introducing representative banks and creating a joint working group, we will provide the grounds for deepening banking relations.”

According to Farzin, accepting new members with the aim of creating synergy and diversifying the currency basket of the union can encourage de-dollarization in trade exchanges among the ACU members.

This is one of the major goals of this union in the future, he said.

EF/MA