Iran discover opponents at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

TEHRAN - The draw for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers was finalized at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Iran, headed by Reza Enayati, are drawn in Group E along with hosts Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

The hopefuls were divided into 11 groups – 10 groups of four teams each, with the last group containing three. Qatar, meanwhile, will play in the Qualifiers for exposure with its matches classified as friendlies.

The competition will be played from September 4 to 12 this year.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam

Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar

Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam

Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan

Group E: Uzbekistan (H), Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan

Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau

Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)

Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines

Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea

Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei