Private sectors of Iran, Serbia explore ways of expanding ties

TEHRAN – In a meeting between the private sector representatives of Iran and Serbia in Tehran on Thursday, the two sides discussed ways of expanding mutual economic ties, the portal of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

During the meeting which was attended by acting head of the ICCIMA Department of International Affairs Niloufar Asadi and a delegation of Serbian private sector representatives, the two sides stressed the need for promoting joint investment and production in order to increase the level of trade.

According to Asadi, establishing a barter trade mechanism between the two sides can also significantly boost economic relations between the two countries.

The officials also explored common areas for cooperation including agriculture, petrochemicals, tourism, and especially health tourism.

The head of the Serbian delegation for his part expressed his country’s readiness for welcoming Iranian economic delegations in the future, saying: “In addition to cooperation between the science and technology parks of the two countries, we are looking for trade in agricultural products, especially the import of chemical fertilizers from Iran and the export of corn, soybeans, and other products.”

