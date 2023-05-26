What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Seroj Barseghian is currently underway at 2+ Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 16 at the gallery located on the 2nd Floor, 8 Bidar St. off Fereshteh St.

Painting

* Hoom Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by MOjtaba Hejazi.

The exhibit will run until June 3 at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Yaqub Emdadian.

The exhibition will be running until June 19 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Mohsen Ahmadvand are currently on view in an exhibition entitled “The Glory of Awakening” at Etemad Gallery 1.

Etemad Gallery 2 is also showcasing paintings by Alireza Elahi in an exhibition named “Irony”.

The exhibitions will be running until June 20 at the galleries located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.



Photo

* Ali Rahemi-Haqiqi is showcasing his latest photos in an exhibition at Shamideh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Recycle” will run until June 9 at No. 8, 1st Dead End off Sanjabi St. near Madar Square.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an online exhibition of photos by Mehran Jahannejad.

Entitled “Artifact”, the showcase will run until June 8 on www.shalmanartgallery.com.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Tania Asl are being shown in an exhibition now underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 9 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Javid Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Behnaz Tannazi, Golnaz Shayeq, Rana Sanati, Negar Karimi, Elaheh Hamidi, Mina Seraj and several other artists.

The exhibition entitled “Out of Home” runs until June 9 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.



Multimedia

* Artists in different media, including Paniz Sohrabi, Sorahi Rafati, Sara Qods, Shirin Fakhim, Najmeh Pashai and Dorsa Basij, are displaying their latest works in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibit named “Internal Structure of the Heart” will continue until June 16 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Sasan Nasiri, Mohammadreza Yazdi, Shaya Shahrestani, Shahruz Sadr, Mahsa Karimizadeh, Hamid Arabi and several other artists is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Fast Forward 2” will run until June 9 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

