Clashes erupt at Iran-Afghanistan border, one Iranian martyred

TEHRAN - On Saturday, the Iranian border police and Taliban troops engaged in an exchange of fire in a border region in Iran’s east.

In an official statement, police announced that an Iranian border guard lost his life and two others were injured. As a result, Abrisham Bridge (Silk Bridge), the busiest border between Iran and Afghanistan, has been closed.

According to reports, the border clashes took place in the Makaki region near the Kang districts in Afghanistan’s Nimruz province.

The region lies near Zabol in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The cause of the clash is still unknown.

A senior Iranian police officer put the blame on the Taliban forces for the incident.

Qassem Rezaei said Taliban forces started shooting at the Sasoli police station about 10 o’clock on Saturday morning.

He added, “They were faced with fierce reaction by (Iranian) border guards.”