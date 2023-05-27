Dune diving and star gazing: reveling in the enigmatic beauty of Iranian deserts

TEHRAN - From hiking through colossal dunes of polychromatic sand to gazing at the stars on a flawlessly clear night, a desert vacation may be a unique life experience.

Many people may imagine it as a vast emptiness, but as you delve into these out-of-this-world destinations, you’ll discover a great jumble of sandstone pinnacles, tabular mountains, unique wildlife and even ancient cultures. When it comes to arts, the golden hue of a desert may be a photographer’s paradise.

The Iranian deserts are among the most mesmerizing destinations for nature lovers. From the salty, white dunes of Dasht-e Kavir in central Iran to the vast Lut Desert in the southeast, these barren landscapes may amaze any adventurer.

Absolute silence, huge dunes, shifting sands, salt flats, wind-carved Kaluts, meteorite fields, and rocky terrain offer an epic journey of breathtaking beauty and wilderness across those vast harsh deserts. However, that utter silence is shattered by motorists driving a variety of 4WD cars.

In addition, they offer some of the most breathtaking sunsets and sunrises in the world. The wide, open landscapes and clear skies make for an unforgettable experience, whether you’re watching the horizon change from the top of a sand dune or within the walls of a historic oasis.

Moreover, visitors may find diverse flora and fauna that can only survive in these extreme conditions. Some of the unique species found in these deserts include hyenas, gazelles, sand cats, and desert foxes, as well as rare plants such as spiky bushes and Tamarix trees that form one of the most iconic landscapes in the heart of wilderness.

Voyagers may also discover a wealth of history and traditions preserved by local communities over the centuries. Ancient citadels, water reservoirs, and caravanserai that once served as important trade routes for traders and travelers can be found on the margins of Iranian deserts.

One of the best ways to experience the beauty and diversity of the Iranian deserts is to join a guided tour or adventure trip. Guided tours offer a chance to see hidden corners of the desert region while learning about the traditions and cultures of the local tribes.

Many tour guides believe that Iranian deserts offer a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. The unique landscape, rich history, and fascinating cultural traditions make for an unforgettable experience that visitors will remember for years to come.

AFM