Trap shooters win bronze at ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mohammadhossein and Marzieh Parvaresh claimed a bronze medal in the Trap Mixed Team of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Sunday.

Iran finished in third place with 137 points.

Hosts Kazakhstan (Victor Khassyanov and Mariya Dmitriyenko) won the gold medal with 142 points and the silver medal went to Turkey (Tolga Tuncer and Rumeysa Pelin Kaya) with 140 points.

Another Iranian team Shiva Farahpour and Mohammad Beiranvand finished in 11th place, seizing 130 points.