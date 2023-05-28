Najafi-Arab elected as TCCIMA new head

TEHRAN– Mahmoud Najafi-Arab has been elected as the new head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), IRNA reported.

Najafi-Arab was appointed to the position by the members of the chamber’s board of directors through an election held on Saturday.

As reported, of the total 51 votes, Najafi-Arab received 32 votes in his favor to assume the position.

Shahab Javanmardi and Mehdi Sadeghi-Niaraki were also appointed as the first and second deputies of the chamber.

