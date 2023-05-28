Taremi becomes Primeira Liga’s leading scorer

TEHRAN – With 22 goals, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi, nicknamed ‘Persian Gulf Boy’, finished as the leading scorer of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

He scored 22 goals in 33 matches for Porto.

Taremi netted his last goal against Vitoria SC Saturday night, where the Dragons won the match 3-0.

He defeated Gonçalo Matias Ramos of Benfica, who came second with 19 goals.

Benfica won the Portuguese league title for 38th time.

Porto finished second, two points behind Benfica.