Iran’s 2-month non-oil trade stands at nearly $15.5b

TEHRAN- Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 25.732 million tons worth $15.454 billion during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Mohammad Rezvani-Far put the country’s 2-month non-oil export at 21 million tons worth $7.513 billion, and that of import at 4.732 million tons valued at $7.941 billion.

He said that the export rose 12.6 percent in weight, but dropped 13.7 percent in value, and import fell 8.7 percent in weight and 4.7 percent in value in the first two months of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

He named China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India as the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned two months, and China, the UAE, Turkey, Germany, and Russia as the top five sources of import.

As previously announced by the spokesman of Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the value of Iran’s non-oil export rose 10 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Ruhollah Latifi said that 122.056 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.166 billion were exported in the previous year.

China with the purchase of $14.584 billion of commodities (no change), Iraq with $10.238 billion (15 percent growth), Turkey with $7.459 billion (23 percent growth), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $5.767 billion (28 percent growth), and India with $2.146 billion (18 percent growth) were the first five export destinations of Iranian goods in 1401, the official stated.

Latifi further announced that 37.18 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $59.655 billion were imported to the country during the past year, with a 10 percent drop in weight, and a 13 percent rise in worth, year on year.

The UAE with sales of $18.395 billion (11 percent growth), China with $15.744 billion (24 percent growth), Turkey with $6.99 billion (15 percent growth), India with $2.019 billion (80 percent growth), and Germany with $2.019 billion (five percent growth), were the first five countries supplying goods to Iran in 1401, he stated.

The official went on to say that the country's non-oil trade reached 159.236 million tons worth $112.821 billion in the previous year, with an 11.2 percent growth year on year.

