Majlis okays new education minister, industry minister proposed

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament (Majlis) held a vote of confidence session on Tuesday which resulted Reza Morad Sahraei becoming new education minister.

Sahraei is a long-time cadet of the education ministry and has worked as a teacher for some time.

He has been the acting minister of education after the resignation of Yousef Nouri.

Also, the parliament received a letter from the government on Tuesday regarding introduction of Abbas Ali Abadi as the new minister of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The parliament is now expected to review the profile of the proposed minister before holding a vote of confidence for Ali Abadi.