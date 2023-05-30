Mario Benedetti’s “Blood Pact” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Blood Pact and Other Stories” by Uruguayan writer Mario Benedetti has been published in Persian.

Mahi is the publisher of the book translated by Leila Minai. The book was first published in 1998.

This collection includes the best of Benedetti’s stories from over 40 years of publishing.

In these stories of powerful sudden impact, Benedetti plumbs with deep psychological insight both the dreams and frustrations of the middle class in a bureaucratic society, as well as the pain and disorientation of political exile.

An English translation of the collection by Darwin J. Flakoll was published by Curbstone Books.

The Handbook of Latin American Studies described the collection as “Translations of 27 stories from over 40 years of writing by one of Latin America’s favorite authors whose prose creates powerful surprises and compelling humor out of the terrors lurking in ‘ordinary people and things’ in Montevideo. Fine editing and translating by Louise Popkin and 14 other translators, but lacking an introduction.”

Benedetti was also a journalist and poet. Despite publishing more than 80 books and being published in twenty languages he was not well known in the English-speaking world. He is considered one of Latin America’s most important 20th-century writers.

Benedetti was a member of the “Generation of 45”, an Uruguayan intellectual and literary movement, and also wrote for the famous weekly Uruguayan newspaper Marcha from 1945 until it was forcibly closed by the military government in 1973, and was its literary director from 1954.

From 1973 to 1985 he lived in exile, and returned to Uruguay in March 1983 following the restoration of democracy.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Mario Benedetti’s “Blood Pact”.

MMS/YAW