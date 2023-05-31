West Azarbaijan exports $14.29 million of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN - Handicrafts exports from West Azarbaijan province reached $14.29 million during the past Iranian calendar year 1401, which came to an end on March 20.

“Craftspeople of West Azarbaijan exported $14.29 million of handicrafts in 1401,” the deputy provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

As for domestic sales, the official referred to local festivals, marketplaces, and exhibitions such as the ones organized to mark Noruz (the Iranian new year) as highlights of the sector.

According to avaluable data, the value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the year 1401, which shows some 30 percent growth compared with the same period a year earlier.

Experts say Iranian handicrafts have a high capacity for export, which can be realized through the creation of special holding companies. The Islamic Republic exported some $320 million worth of handicrafts in the year 1400.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the United States, and the coastal states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, hand-woven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three designated ones.

AFM