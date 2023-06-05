Kiani deserved to win gold at World Taekwondo Championships, coach says

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s taekwondo head coach Minoo Maddah praised Nahid Kiani after she claimed a gold medal at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships.

Kiani seized a gold in the -53kg weight class after beating China’s Zuo Ju 10-7 in the final.

It was Iran’s first ever gold medal in the world championships.

“First, I would like to congratulate everyone who support women’s sport in Iran. Kiani’s gold was Iran’s first ever gold in the world championships and it shows that how valuable it is,” Maddah said.

“We finished among five top teams in the world championships for the first time as well. Kiani had lost to Zuo Ju in Round of 16 last year but showed a great performance against the Chinese taekwondo athlete in this edition,” she added.

“Next week, we will participate in the 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Italy. I know that Kiani will have a difficult task ahead in the Grand Prix because she has not enough time to rest but it doesn’t matter,” Maddah concluded.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Championships took place in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 29 to June 4.