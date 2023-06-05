Iran-Turkmenistan business forum slated for mid-June
June 5, 2023 - 16:54
TEHRAN – Mashhad Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, in northeastern Iran, is going to host an Iran-Turkmenistan business forum on June 17, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) announced.
As reported, the event has been organized by the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, with the aim of boosting economic cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.
This meeting is expected to be a platform for negotiations and face-to-face interactions between the economic operators of the two countries.
EF/
