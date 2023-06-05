Brooklyn Spectacle Theater screens Iran’s “Iro”

TEHRAN – Spectacle Theater in Brooklyn, New York, has arranged three screenings for the Iranian drama “Iro”.

The first took place last Friday and the next two will be on June 10 and 25 at the theater, which is a volunteer-run screening room showing a variety of obscure and offbeat films in an unadorned, cozy setting.

In “Iro”, Hadi Mohaqeq’s third feature film, an elderly man leading an isolated life in a mountainous region is powerless to stop the execution of his son. Unable to change fate, he prepares for the burial, and takes his orphaned grandson into his home.

“Iro” is a quiet but haunting film, and a tender portrait of grief and resilience in tune with the rhythms of rural life.

Mohaqeq is also the director of the acclaimed movies “Bardou” and “Immortal”.

His latest drama “Scent of Wind” was the opening film of the 2022 Busan International Film Festival, one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.

It won the Kim Jiseok Award, which is given to two established Asian filmmakers with three or more feature films.

Theaters in over sixty cities in France are currently screening the movie, Persian Film Distribution has announced.

The film was awarded the Silver Balloon (Montgolfière d’Argent) of the 2022 Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France.

Photo: A scene from “Iro” by Iranian director Hadi Mohaqeq.

MMS/YAW