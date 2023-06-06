Restoration work begins on historical Imam Mosque in Borujerd

TEHRAN –The historical Imam Mosque in Borujerd, western Lorestan province, has undergone some rehabilitation works, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of two billion rials ($4,000) has been allocated to the project, Ata Hassanpur explained on Tuesday.

The project involves strengthening the structure, repairing walls and rooftop and flooring, the official added.

The historical monument, which is considered one of the biggest mosques in western Iran, has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

A region of raw beauty in western Iran, Lorestan was once inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Moreover, Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

Lorestan is famed for its ancient Luristan Bronzes for its eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, dating from this turbulent period.

Historically speaking, Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

