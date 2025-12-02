Iran, global partners unite to foster cinematic collaboration at Shiraz conference  

TEHRAN- An international conference on cinematic cooperation was held Monday evening on the sidelines of the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) with the participation of Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

The session was also attended by the Fars Governor-General Hossein-Ali Amiri, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, and representatives from 23 countries, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Bosnia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, India, Armenia, France, Bolivia, Uruguay, Russia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, and Senegal, ISNA reported.

The event aimed to explore the potential for organizing film weeks and joint cinematic productions alongside the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival. The gathering provided a platform for dialogue among international delegations seeking to strengthen cultural ties through cinema.

In his remarks, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance emphasized the importance of expanding collaborative productions—encompassing feature films, documentaries, animation, and other cinematic formats—as essential to realizing a more humane global vision through cinema. He stated: “Our ability to develop joint ventures and envision a more human-centered world depends on fostering international cooperation in filmmaking.”

He also highlighted Iran’s ongoing efforts in pioneering innovative cinematic technologies and shared experiences. “Iranian cinema boasts a distinguished history and has initiated collaborations with various countries, including a joint project with Pakistan on the renowned poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal Lahori and another with Turkey on the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi,” he noted. “We have also begun exploring modern cinematic technologies, which are shareable assets with our friendly and brotherly nations.”

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of exchanging educational experiences and developing human resources through joint workshops, courses, and institutes. “Understanding each other’s natural and human environments can facilitate better location scouting; Iran’s diverse landscapes and climate offer numerous opportunities, alongside the unique attractions of other participating countries,” he added.

Raed Faridzadeh, the Head of the Iranian Cinema Organization, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in the field of cinema.

The 43rd Fajr International Film Festival officially commenced on November 26 in Shiraz, hosting approximately 200 international guests. The festival continues through Wednesday, with eight films screened daily across four main sections. Additionally, two restored films will be presented as part of the program.

SAB/