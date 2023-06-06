Iranian handicrafts: Tafreshi-duzi

TEHRAN –The creation of a form of customary embroidery in the city of Tafresh, central Markazi province, led to the emergence of a novel type of handicraft, now renowned as ‘Tafreshi-duzi’.

Although initially used for embroidering decorative designs on clothing hems, Tafreshi-duzi gained particular recognition for its application on the robes and cloaks of the dervishes. This is why it is also known as ‘Darvishi-duzi’.

Also known as Tafreshi needlework, this art differs from other types of embroidery in Iran by using simple yet captivating geometric motifs. These motifs are usually sewn in wide strips along the fabric edges, adding an original touch to the design.

The selection of fabric for Tafreshi handicrafts is crucial as it should match the wraps and wefts, since the needlework of this craft involves precise counting of each wrap and weft while modifying the fabric's texture.

The reason why female artists from Tafresh often opt for sack fabrics is due to the easily identifiable weave and texture of the material. Artists in this region are not limited by any other restrictions beyond this specification.

The majority of patterns utilized in this craft are geometric shapes that are entirely fashioned by the creators' imaginations.

The stitches are crafted employing "Amameh," "Damseh," and silk yarns. Women wear thimbles to prevent the inevitable injuries that may occur.

In Tafreshi-duzi, two primary techniques are employed. The first one involves counting the number of wraps and wefts, followed by the creation of "Shalal" rows consisting of prominent stitch patterns made vertically and horizontally, which yield striking "Kongerehi" or battlement designs.

One alternative technique is to use chain stitches. The initial process is then reiterated, along with the creation of connecting loops. The second technique involves the counting of wraps and wefts, followed by the regular pulling of wraps to create empty geometric spaces. These spaces are then filled with silk yarn stitches and adorned with yarns of various hues. The art of embroidery is commonly used to adorn the borders of packages, cushions, "Chador e Shab", curtains, as well as scarves and skirts.

