Fattah's impact on the missile defense systems of the region

TEHRAN -The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps unveiled its first hypersonic missile, Fattah. With a range of 1400 kilometers and a speed equivalent to 13 Mach, or 16000 kilometers per hour, this missile also utilizes a solid fuel spherical motor and a movable nozzle for maneuverability in all directions.

Iran's achievement in designing and producing hypersonic missiles may be the most important news in the missile field in recent years, and the worst news for enemy defense systems, as this missile's high speed makes it very difficult for anti-missile defense systems to intercept it effectively.

However, speed is not the only important component of hypersonic missiles; more importantly, their trajectory with guidance and control to reach their target and evade enemy defense systems with high maneuverability is crucial. With Iran's achievement of its desired range in ballistic missiles (2000 kilometers), Iranian manufacturers have focused on two other components: accuracy and power, which have led to improved accuracy of missiles and their guidance and control until they hit their target.

The Fattah missile family (now including the latest member, Fattah) has become the most accurate Iranian missile family due to its "guidance until the end of the trajectory" capability; however, with the production of hypersonic Fattah missiles, these missiles now also benefit from high speed and greater maneuverability - bad news for Americans and Zionists.

The Zionist regime has invested heavily in strengthening its missile defense systems in recent years, some of which have been designed and built to counter Iranian long-range ballistic missiles.

There are several general strategies for countering missile shields, one of which is mass firing at the target, rendering these systems unable to track and destroy all incoming missiles (as seen in the battle of Al-Quds, where due to the mass firing of Palestinian rockets, some were successful in penetrating the Iron Dome and even hit important cities like Tel Aviv).

Another solution that seems to be favored by Iranian commanders alongside the "mass firing" tactic is the use of new high-speed and maneuverable missiles that make it difficult for enemy missile shields to intercept them and also significantly undermine America's anti-missile weapon market.

Iranian hypersonic missiles entering the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force organization will undoubtedly have a significant impact on these missile shields. The Islamic Republic considers its missile unit as its main arm in advancing defensive and deterrent goals and has invested most of its focus and capital in this area (alongside drone technology), resulting in the design and production of new missiles with state-of-the-art technologies.