Iran: Khamenei is another Khomeini

In its editorial, the Iran newspaper addressed the personality of Ayatollah Khamenei with that of Imam Khomeini.

It said: We cannot forget how the Western media enthusiastically analyzed that after the death of Imam Khomeini, it is all over with the Islamic Republic! For example, BBC Radio thirty-four years ago at the same time of the Imam’s demise, claimed: “The gap created by the death of Ayatollah Khomeini at the Iranian leadership level can hardly be filled.” Or Radio America? wrote with enthusiasm: “The death of Ayatollah Khomeini will definitely lead to great instability in Iran, and some predicted that this situation would probably ignite the flame of a civil war in Iran.” And tens and hundreds of other examples can be mentioned, but all these dreams were buried, why? Because Khomeini’s successor was another Khomeini that by reliance on the same God who liberated Khorramshahr, broke the blockade on Abadan, created the miracle of the Tabas desert, etc. and stood up to American plots and seditions and followed in the Imam’s footsteps.

Shargh: Peace in Vienna

In a commentary on the Tuesday meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, Shargh wrote: Considering what was discussed and quoted by Grossi on the first day of the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors, as well as the positions of the Director General of the Agency in the press conference, and above all, the quarterly report of Grossi that was published on Wednesday, last week, this round of the Board of Governors’ quarterly meeting no longer has a high sensitivity in regard to Iran’s nuclear activities. Because the risk of issuing a resolution, sending the case to the Security Council, activating the trigger mechanism and even issuing a statement against Tehran is currently ruled out. Of course, this situation, despite the creation of a relative hope, does not mean the formation of a complete atmosphere of bilateral cooperation. The recent cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA under the agreement of Esfand (March) has so far prevented the case Iran’s nuclear activities to degenerate into a complicated situation. Now it must be seen that whether this honeymoon between Iran and the IAEA and the current line of hope will continue in the future and will it lead to positive results, openings and more influence in line with the continuation of negotiations or not?

Hamshahri: Why is BRICS important?

In an article, Hamshahri discussed the importance of BRICS. It wrote: The BRICS group includes the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and the name BRICS is derived from the combination of the first letters of the names of these countries. The 5 BRICS member countries have a total population of more than 3.2 billion people, which constitutes about 42% of the world’s approximately 8 billion population. BRICS members also account for about a quarter of the world’s GDP (gross domestic product). Their economy constitutes 23% of the world economy and 18% of international trade. As one of the countries participating in the BRICS conference, Iran was also present in the recent meeting of the group in South Africa.

Sobh-e-No: Ayatollah Khamenei prevents deviation of the revolution

Sobh-e-No commented on the performance of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution. It wrote: Unlike the leaders of other revolutions, after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini neither got involved the worldly affairs at all, nor was influenced by the indoctrinations of various currents, or foregoing his ideals and principles. The passing of the Imam could be the terminus a que of this deviation, so the enemies of the revolution hoped that maybe with the death of the founder of the revolution, an opportunity would be created to realize this sinister hope. But very soon they realized that their hope was unreal. The righteous successor of Imam Khomeini has “literally” continued the same path during the past thirty-four years with his stand, courage, devisal and revolutionary rationality. Like his righteous predecessor, Ayatollah Khamenei considers the most important task of leadership to prevent anything that “deflects the general movement of the system” or “leads to a deviation from the path of the revolution”. Out of sincere devotion to Imam Khomeini, he has kept alive the name and doctrine of the Imam, and by continuously elaborating on it, especially on Khordad 14 (June 5) every year, he has prevented any dust on the bright and royal face of the Imam. And on the other hand, by following the principles of the Imam and the pursuit of ideals, as well as the observance of piety and avoiding worldliness, he has guided the Islamic Revolution on the same initial path and, of course, by observing the requirements.

