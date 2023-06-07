Stage adaptation of Dostoevsky’s short story “The Crocodile” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Crocodile”, a play written by British actor and comedy writer Tom Basden based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s short story of the same title, has been published in Persian.

First published in 2016, the play has been released by Ney. Mahrokh Hemmati is the translator of the book.

Ivan is an actor who hasn’t achieved the recognition he feels he deserves. But all that is about to change when he is swallowed whole by a crocodile.

“The Crocodile” is a ferociously funny, eye-popping theatrical play about art, animals and what happens when you try to take on the system from within... a crocodile.

Basden is also a member of the British four-man sketch group Cowards. He has written and performed extensively for comedy shows on the BBC and Channel 4 and often collaborates in two-man shows with fellow Cowards member Tim Key.

He was educated at King's College School, an independent school for boys in Wimbledon in South West London, followed by Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge.

He was vice president of the Footlights and his contemporaries included Stefan Golaszewski, Sarah Solemani, Tim Key and Dan Stevens.

Basden’s one-man show at the 2007 Edinburgh Festival Fringe “Tom Basden Won’t Say Anything” won the if.comedy award for Best Newcomer.

He also starred with Tim Key in the short film “The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island”, which won the UK Film Council Kodak Award for Best British Short Film.

Basden replaced Tim Minchin as the resident musician for the second series of “Mark Watson Makes the World Substantially Better” where he appears along with Tim Key and Mark Watson.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Tom Basden’s play “The Crocodile”.

