Sericulture in northern Golestan province

The northern province of Golestan is the third hub of sericulture (cultivating silkworms and extracting silk) in the country.

Farmers care for the silkworms through their entire lifecycle, growing the mulberry trees that provide leaves upon which the worms feed and produce silkworm eggs.

In 2021, traditional skills of silk spinning and keeping silk cocoons were collectively inscribed on the national heritage list.

Photo: IRNA / Raheleh Hesari