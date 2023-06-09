What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Hoom Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nastaran Rahman.

Entitled “Narcissism”, the exhibit will run until June 18 at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.

Painting

* Paintings by Fatemeh Radpur are currently on view in an exhibition at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Segments of Being” will be running until June 23 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Mehdi Smart is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Overlap”, the exhibit runs until June 20 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Yaghma Sorusheh is showcasing a collection of his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Comedy of the Sun” will run until July 4 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Fereshteh Setayesh is hanging her latest collection entitled “Days and Orifices” in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

An exhibit named “The Hidden Side” is also showcasing paintings by Maral Ardalan at Vista + Gallery.

The exhibitions will run until June 19 at the galleries located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Paintings by Samaneh Es’haqi are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

Titled “The Multiple Disorder”, the exhibit will continue until June 20 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mohsen Karami.

Entitled “Full and Empty”, the exhibit will run until June 20 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mamali Esmaeili and Amir Shalmani is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit named “Ants” will continue until June 23 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* An exhibition of paintings by Iranian painting masters, including Hossein Zenderudi, Ardeshir Mohasses, Karim Nasr, Ahmad Vakili, Mohsen Vaziri and Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, is currently underway at Tooba Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 15 at the gallery located at 17 Nasseri St., Vali-e Asr Ave. near Zafar St.



Drawing

* Drawings by Sam Samiei are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “Trial and Error” will be running until June 23 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

MMS/YAW

