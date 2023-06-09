IAEA board meeting concludes without resolution against Iran

TEHRAN - The meeting of the Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was concluded on Friday without any resolution against Iran despite the tireless efforts by some Western nations and the Israeli regime.

During the board meeting, some Western countries, including the European troika and the United States, tried to question Iran’s nuclear program by issuing unfounded statements.

Notwithstanding such statements and the Tel Aviv regime’s continuous efforts at the international level against Iran’s civilian nuclear program, no resolution was issued against Tehran, and instead it was hoped that the current deadlock would be overcome with continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

The meeting covered a variety of topics pertaining to nuclear safety, implementation of safeguards agreement, and enhancing the IAEA’s scientific and research endeavors.

The U.S., UK, and Australia’s trilateral security agreement, known as AUKUS, as well as North Korea’s nuclear program, Syria, were discussed.

One of the new issues that was put to the board’s agenda was nuclear propulsion in Brazil.