Iran-Saudi nuclear cooperation possible: report

TEHRAN – Iran and Saudi Arabia can initiate nuclear cooperation in light of the recent thaw in their relations, a news website linked to Iran’s top security body has said.

Nour News said Iran’s nuclear technology can be transferred to Saudi Arabia in accordance with international laws and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Given the opposition of the Zionists to a nuclear Saudi Arabia, in the new chapter of relations between Tehran and Riyadh, cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear technologies and transfer of Iran’s experiments and achievements to this country in accordance with international laws and under the supervision of the Agency can be one of the main axes of bilateral relations,” Nour News said on Twitter.

The news comes amid an improvement in Iran-Saud relations after seven years. The Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia was reopened on Tuesday in accordance with the March 10 agreement between Tehran and Riyadh, which was brokered by China.

Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia is Mohammad Reza Enayati, who was the director of the Persian Gulf department at the Foreign Ministry. Enayati was a participant in the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia hosted by China in March.

Since the sides agreed to reestablish ties on March 10, the foreign ministers of the two countries have met twice: one in Beijing on April 6 and another in Cape Town on June 2.

In his Cape Town meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with the good progress made in bilateral ties, saying the ambassadors of the two countries have been introduced fortunately and the stage has been set for the opening of the embassies and consulates of the two countries.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for making preparations and providing facilities for Iran’s Hajj pilgrims.

The top Iranian diplomat added that in the previous talks, the two sides discussed the necessity of strengthening the commercial and economic relations between the two countries, and that his Saudi counterpart’s upcoming visit to Tehran will be an opportunity for further discussions and exchange of views aimed at boosting bilateral relations in various fields.

He considered BRICS as a new opportunity for multilateral cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and other member countries of the group, especially in economic and commercial fields.

Likewise, the Saudi foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the very good progress achieved in bilateral relations with Iran.

Bin Farhan thanked the Iranian side for the valuable assistance in welcoming the Saudi technical delegation in order to lay the groundwork for the opening of the Saudi embassy and consulate in Iran.

He added that with the very good bilateral cooperation, the two sides quickly passed the stages of appointing ambassadors and setting the stage for the opening of political and consular missions, and the two states are moving towards a new stage in their relations, which will serve the interests of the two nations and the entire region.

The top Saudi diplomat also said he will visit Tehran soon.