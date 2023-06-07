Iranian ambassador to Riyadh outlines viewpoint on regional security

TEHRAN- The regional nations should embrace a new approach to regional security that is focused on development rather than militarism, according to Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Ali-Reza Enayati made the statements to Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam television news network on Tuesday, the day the Iranian embassy was officially reopened in Riyadh.

“Today, we are after more cooperation with each other and prioritize the issue of regional security based on the concept of development,” the ambassador stressed.

Enayati said that militarization of the security issue is “a great mistake,” adding that security cannot be obtained by either guns, ammunition, or military troops.

He went to add that for decades the United States and its Western allies have pushed the region’s nations to spend billions of dollars on cutting-edge weapons.

“The Western allies have been extensively investing in the anatomization of the countries in the region against one another through either political pressure or media-delivered misinformation in order to improve sales,” he remarked.

He said that Tehran has consistently cautioned the regional players to avoid being seduced by Western offers.

Enayati underscored that Iran believes regional nations must work together to secure the region, adding security cannot be brought in from elsewhere or achieved by external military intervention.

“In its new sense, security has to be based on economic, commercial, social, and cultural development,” Enayati noted, saying the Islamic Republic welcomes such a vantage point.

Enayati made the comments after being appointed as Iran’s new ambassador to Riyadh.

China successfully mediated negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March, which resulted in the signing of an accord that allowed the restoration of their diplomatic ties after a protracted period of estrangement.

Before Iran and Saudi Arabia officially sign the deal to restore ties, Iraq and Oman hosted several rounds of talks between negotiators from Iran and Saudi Arabia.