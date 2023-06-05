Tehran to reopen embassy in Riyadh Tuesday

TEHRAN - Iran will officially reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Iran will also open its Consulate and Permanent Representative Office in OIC in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia is Mohammad Reza Enayati, who was the director of the Persian Gulf department at the Foreign Ministry.

Enayati was a participant in the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia hosted by China in March.

Since the sides agreed to reestablish ties on March 10, the foreign ministers of the two countries have met twice: one in Beijing on April 6 and another in Cape Town on June 2.