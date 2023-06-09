Iran-Saudi ties have positive impact on regional issues: envoy

TEHRAN- The relationship between the two regional powerhouses of Iran and Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly have a good effect on regional concerns, according to Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam news network that was broadcast on Wednesday, Alireza Enayati said that Israel is trying to sabotage the restoration of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

He stated, “Many of our friends and brothers welcomed the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” adding that some were simply angry or, like the Israeli regime, found it intolerable and attempted to undermine the thriving relationship.

However, he emphasized that what matters is to work constructively together and give the issue of regional security top priority based on growth in the economy, trade, society, and culture.

Enayati continued by stating that providing security through such rapprochement could result in the removal or decrease of foreign troops in the region.

He went on to say that nothing can undermine regional collaboration when it is strengthened.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are two regional powerhouses, and their connections would undoubtedly have a good effect on issues in the region, the ambassador said.

he added, “The Islamic Republic has often expressed willingness to improve ties with its neighbors.”

Ambassador Enayati said that there are several areas where cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia could create economic prospects for the advancement of neighboring nations.

In addition, the ambassador noted, Iran’s ties with some of its neighbors are “very strong” and that their economic cooperation is expanding steadily.

Enayati also praised China’s contribution to encouraging the restoration of Tehran-Riyadh relations in the wake of crucial negotiations between the two parties in Beijing.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on March 10 to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies and missions within two months after their seven-year separation. The agreement followed several days of intense discussions hosted by China.

Much to the U.S. and Israel’s chagrin, the détente has the potential to relieve tensions throughout a region that has been plagued by turmoil for decades, according to observers, who see it as a counterweight to measures aimed at alienating regional countries from one another.

In another interview with al-Alam on Tuesday, the ambassador said he believed that the regional nations should embrace a new approach to regional security that is focused on development rather than militarism.

“Today, we are after more cooperation with each other and prioritize the issue of regional security based on the concept of development,” the ambassador stressed.

Enayati said that militarization of the security issue is “a great mistake,” adding that security cannot be obtained by either guns, ammunition, or military troops.

He went to add that for decades the United States and its Western allies have pushed the region’s nations to spend billions of dollars on cutting-edge weapons.

“The Western allies have been extensively investing in the anatomization of the countries in the region against one another through either political pressure or media-delivered misinformation in order to improve sales,” he remarked.

He said that Tehran has consistently cautioned the regional players to avoid being seduced by Western offers.

Enayati underscored that Iran believes regional nations must work together to secure the region, adding security cannot be brought in from elsewhere or achieved by external military intervention.

“In its new sense, security has to be based on economic, commercial, social, and cultural development,” Enayati noted, saying the Islamic Republic welcomes such a vantage point.