New security arrangements to emerge in the region: diplomat

TEHRAN – Alireza Enayati, the head of the Persian Gulf Bureau at the Iranian foreign ministry, has said that a new level of cooperation regarding regional security arrangements will emerge.

“Another level of cooperation will emerge in the security arrangements of the region,” he said, according to IRNA.

According to Enayati, the new level of security arrangements is development-oriented and includes all countries of the region.

The absence of militarism, the absence of Israel in the region, the continuous reduction of foreign forces and the formation of new collective management in the region are among the indicators of the new security arrangements that are taking shape, the Foreign Ministry official pointed out.

“The attention of countries to these propositions will undoubtedly lead to a new regional order,” he added.

Enayati said the Iran-Saudi deal opened a new chapter in the fast-paced developments in the region. “After our country's relations with two Arab countries, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, were restored and strengthened, the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore relations marked a new chapter in the rapid developments of the region,” the diplomat noted. “The negotiations between the two countries, with the will and determination shown by the high-ranking officials of Tehran and Riyadh, were able to break the 7-year deadlock and restore bilateral relations in a new atmosphere.”

He added, “This agreement can be evaluated from several angles and from the point of view of bilateral relations, it opens a wide horizon for the two countries.”

Enayati said, “An understanding between Iranian and Saudi officials was formed on the issues of bilateral relations, and the principles agreed upon became the way to an agreement and not a dialogue on regional issues.”

He said, “This is while the perspective of the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia has been outlined in valid and binding agreements and the very important high-level documents that the two countries have achieved through negotiations. In the near future, Iran and Saudi Arabia will go towards the implementation of these documents, which can advance the relationship between the two countries in several steps. In the framework of this cooperation, it is possible to pay attention to prioritization of economy and trade and achieve national goals and interests in light of new cooperation.”

He noted, “It is natural that an important aspect of restoring the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia is devoted to regional developments. Therefore, as Iran and Saudi Arabia progress in strengthening their relationship, this can also have an effect on solving the challenges in the region. The important point in this process is the Islamic Republic and other countries taking steps towards collective cooperation in the Persian Gulf, which is considered an important necessity.”

Enayati pointed out that the formation of multilateral regional cooperation should become the first priority of the countries of the Persian Gulf. “The eight countries of the Persian Gulf can come together and expand their cooperation by establishing an assembly or institution and in the future a regional organization. Perhaps, in the first place, the formation of a regional institution is an important and effective measure that will include the 8 countries of the Persian Gulf,” he said.