Iran reacts to statement by Arab ministers 

TEHRAN – Iran has reacted to a statement by the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in which they called for dialogue on the three Persian Gulf islands and Iran’s nuclear program.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Monday that Iran seeks to expand relations with the countries of the region. He expressed hope that these countries would abandon the past’s traditional language.

Kanaani stated the regional strategy and the basic policy of the Islamic Republic is to strengthen and deepen relations with the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and observe the principle of neighborliness. He expressed hope that the countries of the region will build new frameworks for cooperation in the region by looking to the future and away from the traditional literature of the past, according to the statement.

The spokesperson considered the development process in the region in recent months to be promising and within the framework of the interests of all countries in this area. “The countries of this area have a collective responsibility in promoting the interests of the region, and Iran has always supported the dialogue and cooperation of the Persian Gulf countries as regional partners,” Kanaani noted.

Reemphasizing the permanent positions of Iran, Kanaani considered the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs as an integral and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Kanaani described the statement of the Council regarding the issues related to Iran’s nuclear program as inappropriate.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran pursues its peaceful nuclear program based on its rights and duties in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement in interaction with relevant countries and in cooperation with the Agency,” Kanaani said.

Kanaani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran once again declares its serious will to achieve a stable, safe and prosperous region in cooperation with its neighbors and brothers in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Kanaani’s remarks came in response to the statement issued after the 156th meeting of the foreign ministers of the GCC. The GCC statement once again reiterated the UAE’s claim to the three islands and accused Iran of occupying them, a claim that Iran has repeatedly rejected.

The GCC statement also called on Iran to refrain from enriching uranium beyond its civilian needs. The GCC also called for the inclusion of Arab security concerns in the talks with Iran alongside the nuclear issue.

Iran and its southern Arab neighbors have improved their relations since March, when a Chinese-brokered Iranian-Saudi deal restored relations between Iran and Riyadh.

The relationship between the two regional powerhouses of Iran and Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly have a good effect on regional concerns, according to Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam news network that was broadcast on Wednesday, Alireza Enayati said that Israel is trying to sabotage the restoration of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

He stated, “Many of our friends and brothers welcomed the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” adding that some were simply angry or, like the Israeli regime, found it intolerable and attempted to undermine the thriving relationship.

However, he emphasized that what matters is to work constructively together and give the issue of regional security top priority based on growth in the economy, trade, society, and culture.

Enayati continued by stating that providing security through such rapprochement could result in the removal or decrease of foreign troops in the region.



