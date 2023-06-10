“A Star for Everyone” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “A Star for Everyone” by Evelien Jagtman has been published in Persian by Fatemi Publications.

Foad Sadeqian is the translator of the book originally published in 2022.

“A Star for Everyone” centers on Bear that gazed at the stars every night. In his mind he drew lines between them, creating the most beautiful drawings.

One night, something very strange happened. A star dropped from the sky! Just like that. Bear was certain that this star was meant for him! Bear ties the star around his neck and admires his reflection in the lake. But then he discovers that the star shines more brightly when seen by more animals.

There’s only one thing to do with it: the star must be returned to the sky, so that everyone can see it!

Jagtman was one of the winners of the World Wide Picture Book Illustration Competition 2019, for which she submitted a selection of pictures from “A Star for Everyone”.

This debut immediately places her among the leading creators of picture books today, both for her stunning pictures and the timeless story.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Evelien Jagtman’s book “A Star for Everyone”.

