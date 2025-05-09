Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss fostering educational ties

TEHRAN –Iran’s deputy minister of education, Hamid-Reza Sheikholeslam, and Iraqi minister of education, Ibrahim Namis Yassin, have discussed avenues for expanding educational cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting held on Thursday in Qom, the officials highlighted the significance of enhancing educational interactions between the two nations, IRNA reported.

Iraqi ambassador to Tehran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, also attended the meeting. Addressing educational problems of Iraqi nationals residing in Iran, further facilitating their access to education, as well as holding identity development camps, were among other issues discussed.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint working group to follow up on issues and develop collaborative cultural, religious programs.

Iran-Iraq scientific, educational co-op meeting

The Iran-Iraq scientific and educational cooperation meeting was held in Tehran on February 9, exploring avenues for further promoting friendly relations between the universities of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the potential for enhancing cooperation with electronic research publications and virtual universities of the Islamic world, as well as modern solutions in e-learning. Over 20 Iraqi professors participated in the meeting, IRNA reported.

Addressing the meeting, Karim Najafi Barzegar, the Secretary General of the virtual universities of the Islamic world, highlighted the country’s educational achievements following the 1979 Islamic revolution, saying that thanks to the realization of educational justice, the number of university students has risen from 175,000 in 1978 to over 4 million students now.

“Despite cruel sanctions, Iran is currently among the leading countries in science and modern technologies such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, and aerospace,” Barzegar stressed.

The official went on to highlight the significance of boosting science diplomacy and establishing collaboration networks among Islamic nations to utilize joint technical and scientific capacities to face global challenges and foster international constructive partnerships.

During the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, held from January 18 to 20 in the city of Karbala, Iraq, the two countries signed an action plan to give a boost to their scientific collaborations.

The action plan was signed by Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Ministry of Science, and Haider Abd Dahed, Iraqi deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, IRNA reported.

The joint scientific programs have been developed to focus on different aspects, including boosting cooperation on granting scholarships to graduate and postgraduate education.

MT/MG